The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against two doctors who practice in southern Maine.

G. Paul Savidge, who practices in South Portland, entered into a consent agreement with the Maine Attorney General’s Office regarding two complaints about his prescription and medical record keeping practices. The agreement imposed a reprimand, a $1,000 civil penalty, and placed his medical license on probation, according to the board.

While on probation, Savidge will have to limit his prescription of controlled substances to buprenorphine products – an opioid used to treat opioid addiction and acute pain – and must successfully complete additional education regarding prescription of addiction medication and medical record-keeping. He must also employ a board-approved practice monitor.

Malathy Sundaram, who practices in Sanford, has been prohibited from practicing in Maine after the board suspended her medical license. The board found that Sundaram was not complying with the terms of a consent agreement she entered into with the board and Attorney General’s Office on Aug. 8, 2017.

The Board of Licensure in Medicine is made up of six physicians, three public members and a physician assistant appointed by the governor.

