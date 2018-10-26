Re: “Vegan Kitchen: Meat and seafood lovers are fickle about love for animals” (Oct. 24):
Columnist Avery Yale Kamila’s proselytizing belongs on the op-ed page, not in the food section. Many eat vegan because they believe it is healthier, not for so-called moral reasons.
Her recipes may be useful, but not her attempt at shaming.
Lu Gallaudet
Cumberland
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper
-
Business
U.S. economy grew at annual rate of 3.5 percent in 2018's third quarter
-
Nation & World
California blasts Trump proposal to freeze fuel-efficiency standards
-
Nation & World
U.S sanctions on Iran pressure Tehran's regional allies
-
Nation & World
Yosemite officials investigate after 2 visitors die in fall