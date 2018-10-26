Re: “Vegan Kitchen: Meat and seafood lovers are fickle about love for animals” (Oct. 24):

Columnist Avery Yale Kamila’s proselytizing belongs on the op-ed page, not in the food section. Many eat vegan because they believe it is healthier, not for so-called moral reasons.

Her recipes may be useful, but not her attempt at shaming.

Lu Gallaudet

Cumberland

