FRYEBURG — Calvin Southwick rushed for four touchdowns and second-seeded Fryeburg Academy dominated in snowy conditions as it advanced to the Class C South football semifinals with a 38-6 win Saturday against seventh-seeded Yarmouth.

Southwick had two TD runs of more than 20 yards in the second quarter, helping the Raiders (8-1) build a 20-0 lead.

Liam Chasari and Caleb Bowles each added a touchdown run for Fryeburg.

Yarmouth (3-6) got on the board in the fourth quarter when Noah Eckersley-Ray connected with Blake Venden for an 18-yard touchdown.

Fryeburg hosts No. 3 Gardiner (4-5) next Saturday.

OAK HILL 6, LISBON 0: Gavin Rawstron scored on a 10-yard keeper on the first play of overtime, and a penalty negated a potential tying touchdown as the seventh-seeded Raiders (4-5) upset No. 2 Lisbon/St. Dom’s (7-2) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Lisbon Falls.

Lisbon was pushed back by a sack on its overtime possession, but a 15-yard pass from Lucas Francis to Robbie Dick set up fourth-and-goal at 2. Francis ran into the end zone of the next play, but the Greyhounds were penalized for not having enough men on the line of scrimmage. The shotgun snap went awry on the subsequent play, ending Lisbon’s chance to tie or win.

The teams combined for only seven pass attempts in a game played in pouring rain.

Oak Hill advances to face No. 6 Madison/Carrabec.

NOKOMIS 38, MEDOMAK VALLEY 6: Alex Costedio rushed for two touchdowns, and quarterback Andrew Haining was 11 of 15 for 107 yards and a touchdown as the fourth-seeded Warriors (5-4) earned their first-ever playoff win, beating No. 5 Medomak Valley (4-5) in a Class C North quarterfinal in Newport.

David Wilson recovered two fumbles, one of which set up a 1-yard TD run by Wilson in the third quarter.

The Panthers scored on a 34-yard run by Drew Severson in the fourth quarter.

Nokomis visits No. 1 MCI next weekend.

WINSLOW 46, WATERVILLE 28: Ben Dorval ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Isaiah Goldsmith rushed for two TDs and passed for another as the third-seeded Black Raiders (6-3) defeated the sixth-seeded Purple Panthers (4-5) for the second week in a row, ousting their archrival in a Class C North quarterfinal in Winslow.

The Black Raiders will face No. 2 Hermon in the semifinals.

