LEWISTON — Jake Schwern rushed 40 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns as Colby beat Bates 21-6 on Saturday in this season’s first game of the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin series.

Schwern scored on touchdown runs of 44 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter as Colby (2-5) took a 14-6 lead.

Schwern added a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Liam Spillane rushed 15 times for 114 yards for Bates (0-7). Brendan Costa added 34 yards rushing, including a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Sean Godin had two sacks for the Mules, while Patrick Yale had an interception and Nick Wilcox recovered a fumble.

Colby has won two straight games after starting the season 0-5.

WESLEYAN 24, BOWDOIN 0: Mark Piccirillo was 15 for 28 passing for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the Cardinals (4-3) beat the Polar Bears in Middletown, Connecticut.

Glenn Smith rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown for Wesleyan. Joe Scanarella caught a 23-yard pass from Piccirillo and Hallvard Lundev had a 10-yard TD reception for Wesleyan.

Bowdoin could only manage 100 yards of total offense in the rainy and muddy conditions.

Quaterback Austin McCrum was 12 for 25 passing for 80 yards and an interception for the Polar Bears.

HUSSON 48, CASTLETON 0: Solomon Hassen rushed 24 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles (6-2, 5-0 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference) domianted the Spartans (1-7, 0-4) in Castleton, Vermont.

Miece Loureiro added 77 yards rushing for Husson, which racked up 353 yards on the ground.

Quan Soyini had a 68-yard punt return for the Eagles, Zach Connolly returned a fumble recovery 31 yards for a score, and Bryan Cedeno added a 19-yard rushing touchdown for the Eagles.

Husson held Castleton to just 131 yards of total offense. The Eagles intercepted two passes and had four sacks.

SALVE REGINA 33, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 10: The Nor’easters (1-6, 1-4 Commonwealth Coast Conference) scored on their opening drive, but then surrendered 33 straight points in a loss to the Seahawks (5-3, 3-1) in Biddeford.

Eric Langland caught a 35-yard TD pass from Brian Peters to give UNE a 6-0 lead.

Salve Regina responded with back-to-back touchdown runs by Ronnie Martin to take a 14-6 lead. Joey Mauriello added a 77-yard run in the second quarter, then Martin scored from 60 yards out and Mauriello from 12 yards out in the third.

UNE added two points, returning a fumbled point-after attempt by Salve Regina to the end zone, then tacked on a safety in the fourth quarter.

Mauriello rushed 14 times for 180 yards, while Martin ran 19 times for 149 yards.

Peters was 11 for 24 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown for UNE.

