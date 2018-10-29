Independent gubernatorial candidate Alan Caron withdrew from the governor’s race Monday and urged his followers to vote for the Democratic candidate, Attorney General Janet Mills.

His decision fulfills a campaign trail promise to get out of the race in mid-October if he couldn’t win.

“I’m not a person who quits things easily,” Caron said at a Portland press conference. “Today I’m writing the final lines in this chapter of my life.”

He was then joined at the podium by Mills, whom he described as “the only one who can bring us forward.”

Mills thanked Caron for the endorsement, saying “this event is all about pulling together….We are going to win this together.”

Caron, who has trailed in last place the entire campaign, made a pledge in a March 23 op-ed column in the Portland Press Herald that he would exit the race by mid-October if it was clear he couldn’t win.

Polls have shown Mills and Republican Shawn Moody strongly leading the race to replace Gov. Paul LePage, with Caron, an economic development consultant and fellow independent Terry Hayes, the state treasurer, trailing far behind them – typically in the single digits.

Although Hayes did not get Caron’s endorsement, she appealed to his supporters to vote for her.

“Electing another partisan Democrat or Republican as governor guarantees more fighting and gridlock in Augusta,” Hayes said in a statement Monday. “Maine can’t afford four more years of what didn’t work before and what isn’t working now.”

Caron said there was “no possibility” he would endorse anybody other than Mills, adding that the two campaigns started talking about this outcome several weeks ago after a debate.

“I think we have to deal with practical realities,” Caron said, when asked why he endorsed a party-backed candidate instead of independent Hayes. “I am not going to win this race. Janet is going to win this race, and I want to be a part of making that happen. I wish things had gone differently.”

“I do think we’ve had too much partisan gridlock and I’m persuaded Janet can help break that gridlock,” he added.

In addition to support from Caron, Mills acquired backing Monday from a much higher-profile politician: Hillary Clinton. The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted an endorsement early in the day, describing Mills as “an experienced leader and an outstanding public servant….”

Moody campaign advisor Brent Littlefield responded to Caron’s announcement on Twitter, saying the move was “not a surprise” because of Caron’s prior activism as a Democrat. Littlefield noted that Hayes had also been a Democrat.

“If someone wants politics as usual they can pick Mills or Hayes,” Littlefield tweeted. “Maine people want a fresh voice with a proven history of creating jobs and solving problems, and that is why entrepreneur Shawn Moody will be elected as Maine’s next governor.”

While Hayes has promised to stay in the race until Election Day, Caron has come under increasing pressure from the left to drop out in order to avoid the split electorate that lifted Republican Paul LePage to victory in the 2010 governor’s race with just 38 percent of the vote.

In his op-ed piece earlier this year, Caron called on non-viable candidates to “do the right thing” and withdraw from the race.

“If a candidate clearly cannot win the election by mid-October, they need to put the interests of Maine ahead of themselves and pull out. No wishy-washy stuff,” Caron wrote in a March 23 op-ed in the Portland Press Herald. “No arguments that major-party candidates have special privileges. Just do the right thing.”

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: