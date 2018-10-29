House Speaker Sara Gideon said Monday that state Rep. Jeffrey Pierce, R-Dresden, should resign if allegations that he broke state law by tagging game on a firearms hunting permit are true.

The Maine Warden’s Service last week confirmed they were investigating Pierce after public game records showed he had used firearms to kill deer, moose and turkey, as recently as 2012 even though he is prohibited under state and federal law from possessing a firearm because of a felony drug trafficking conviction from 1983.

Gideon, D-Freeport, called the allegations against Pierce, a Republican, “incredibly serious.”

“Those of us charged with writing the laws also need to follow them,” Gideon said. “As a convicted felon, Rep. Pierce is barred from possessing a firearm. If he has broken the law, he should do the right thing and resign from office immediately.”

Pierce declined to comment Monday. He previously said he hunted under an archery permit, although public records indicate he has not purchased an archery permit but has purchased multiple firearms permits and in 2018 was also awarded by lottery two any deer permits, which are only offered to those who hold a current firearms hunting permit.

Rob Poindexter, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Minority Leader Ken Fredette of Newport and Assistant Minority Leader Ellie Espling of New Gloucester would not comment on Pierce.

Records from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife show that Pierce registered deer, moose and turkey that he shot with firearms in several hunting seasons between 2001 and 2012.

He could face state and federal criminal charges for possessing a firearm as a felon.

John MacDonald, a spokesman for the Warden’s Service, said Monday he could provide no additional information about the ongoing investigation.

Pierce, an incumbent, is seeking his third term the House District 53 seat, which includes the towns of Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich and part of Richmond.

His opponent is Allison Hepler, a Woolwich Democrat. Messages left for Hepler Monday were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

