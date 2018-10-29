DAVIE, Fla. — With Ryan Tannehill throwing again, Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase is not about to give up on the season.

Tannehill has taken an encouraging step in his recovery from a shoulder injury. It’s undetermined whether he’ll play this week against the New York Jets, but Gase believes the best is yet to come for the Dolphins (4-4), even though they’ve lost three of their past four games.

“Now it’s about who wins the second half of the season,” Gase said Monday.

Because he believes the Dolphins remain in the playoff mix, Gase said it’s “highly unlikely” they’ll be sellers at this week’s NFL trade deadline. There has been speculation they’re shopping DeVante Parker, but Gase said he expects the injury-prone receiver to remain with Miami.

As for Tannehill, progress is coming slowly. He has missed the past three games, including Thursday’s 42-23 loss at Houston.

COWBOYS: Dallas fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for Coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been sacked 23 times this season.

GIANTS: Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning insisted Monday he wants to play when New York takes the field against the 49ers in San Francisco on Nov. 12.

Before Manning spoke, Coach Pat Shurmur said the 15-year veteran remains his starting quarterback, but he will be evaluating everything during the upcoming bye week.

BUCCANEERS: Jameis Winston’s inability to cut down on turnovers has cost him his starting job with Tampa Bay.

Without speculating on what the move means for the young quarterback’s future with the team, Coach Dirk Koetter said veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Winston was benched after throwing four interceptions during Sunday’s 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

BILLS: A person familiar with the meeting confirms to The Associated Press that free agent Terrelle Pryor visited with the receiver- and quarterback-needy Bills.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the visit, which took place before the Bills hosted New England on Monday.

Pryor has seven seasons of NFL experience, and played six games this year with the Jets before being sidelined by a groin injury.

