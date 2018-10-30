NORRIDGEWOCK — Both of Maine’s U.S. senators said Tuesday they are strongly opposed to President Donald Trump’s plan to issue an executive order revoking birthright citizenship for the children of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the U.S.
“I completely disagree with that,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, following a press event and tour of the New Balance athletic shoe company. “If you are born in this country, you are an American. To me it’s that simple.”
Collins said an executive order rescinding birthright citizenship would be subject to a court challenge and she believes the courts would likely invalidate the order.
U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, also responded by saying he was against the president’s proposal. “I’m concerned about any president trying to rewrite the constitution by themselves,” King said. “That’s not the way our process works. I think there would almost certainly be a lawsuit and the courts will decide. But the 14th amendment of the constitution is very clear.”
U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, who was also at Tuesday’s event at the shoe factory, said he was not aware of the issue and declined to comment. A spokesman said Poliquin would be issuing a statement later in the day.
Trump’s remarks came in an interview with the news website Axios released Tuesday and follow similar hardline immigration rhetoric from the president seen in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections.
“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and it has to end.”
This story will be updated.
