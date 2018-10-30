NORRIDGEWOCK — Both of Maine’s U.S. senators said Tuesday they are strongly opposed to President Donald Trump’s plan to issue an executive order revoking birthright citizenship for the children of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the U.S.

“I completely disagree with that,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, following a press event and tour of the New Balance athletic shoe company. “If you are born in this country, you are an American. To me it’s that simple.”

A LOOK AT THE 14TH AMENDMENT’S CITIZENSHIP CLAUSE WHAT CITIZENSHIP CLAUSE SAYS:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” The sentence that follows specifies citizen rights: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” HISTORY:

The 14th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1866 after the Civil War and during the period of Reconstruction. The amendment was ratified on July 9, 1868, by three-fourths of the states. By extending citizenship to those born in the U.S., the amendment nullified an 1857 Supreme Court decision (Dred Scott v. Sandford), which had held that those descended from slaves could not be citizens.

Collins said an executive order rescinding birthright citizenship would be subject to a court challenge and she believes the courts would likely invalidate the order.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, also responded by saying he was against the president’s proposal. “I’m concerned about any president trying to rewrite the constitution by themselves,” King said. “That’s not the way our process works. I think there would almost certainly be a lawsuit and the courts will decide. But the 14th amendment of the constitution is very clear.”

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, who was also at Tuesday’s event at the shoe factory, said he was not aware of the issue and declined to comment. A spokesman said Poliquin would be issuing a statement later in the day.

Trump’s remarks came in an interview with the news website Axios released Tuesday and follow similar hardline immigration rhetoric from the president seen in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and it has to end.”

This story will be updated.

