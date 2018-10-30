NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL’s lone undefeated team has just made an already dominant defensive front even deeper.

The Los Angeles Rams swapped a pair of draft picks for Jaguars pass rusher Dante Fowler on Tuesday, adding the third overall pick in 2015 to a defense already stocked with Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers and Mark Barron for the most surprising move at the NFL trade deadline.

Denver sent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Houston in a deal giving the Broncos some salary cap relief, and Philadelphia gave Carson Wentz another target picking up receiver Golden Tate from Detroit. Washington added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, while Green Bay shipped Ty Montgomery to Baltimore two days after fumbling a kickoff late against the Rams.

The Rams gave up a third-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020 for Fowler, who is a free agent at the end of this season. Fowler became expendable with Yannick Ngakoue’s success, and the Jaguars already opted in 2017 not to pick up the fifth-year option on Fowler’s rookie deal.

Fowler has two sacks in seven games while playing behind Ngakoue.

With the Broncos at 3-5, Denver GM John Elway made a move to clear both some salary-cap space and more playing time for some of his younger receivers. Thomas has a salary cap figure of $15.53 million for 2019.

Houston sent a 2019 fourth-round pick to Denver with the teams swapping seventh-rounders in next year’s draft.

STEELERS: QB Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.

49ERS: QB C.J. Beathard has an injured right wrist that could keep him out of this week’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

RAIDERS: Cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie abruptly retired, two days after not playing a single snap on defense for the second time this season.

BILLS: Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of Buffalo starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

GIANTS: Rookie backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.

SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, whose role within the offense had diminished.

• The NFL has suspended linebacker Mychal Kendricks for eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.

The suspension for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.

Kendricks pleaded guilty in September to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced in December.

Share

< Previous

Next >