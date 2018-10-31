A section of U.S. Route 1 in Bucksport was shut down by police Wednesday afternoon after a man armed with what police thought might be an explosive device barricaded himself inside his home.

Police officers were initially told the man was armed with a hand grenade, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police, and the state police tactical team and a negotiator were sent to Bucksport to assist local police.

The standoff, which lasted for hours, ended peacefully around 7 p.m. Wednesday and the man was placed under arrest. McCausland did not know if the man was armed with a grenade or other weapon. No injuries were reported.

Bucksport Police are handling the arrest and investigation. They have not released the man’s name or the charges filed against him.

The busy highway, which serves as the main connector road between midcoast and downeast Maine, was closed between the McDonald’s restaurant and Spring Fountain Motel, WCSH/WLBZ reported.

School officials said they were notified at 1:50 p.m. that Route 1 had been closed from Nicholson Avenue to Route 46. School bus drivers were told to avoid the area.

