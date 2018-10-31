The University of Maine will open its 2019 football season on a Friday night at home against Sacred Heart and close it on a Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire.

The Black Bears released their 12-game schedule Wednesday and it includes two games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams: Sept. 7 at Georgia Southern and Oct. 19 at Liberty University. Maine will receive $325,000 in guaranteed money from Georgia Southern and $300,000 from Liberty.

Maine will open the season on Aug. 30 at Alfond Stadium against Sacred Heart University, a Northeast Conference team located in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Maine and New Hampshire, which opened the last two years against each other, will revert to closing the season against each other in this rivalry game. .

Maine will have five home games in 2019: Sacred Heart (Aug. 30), Towson University (Sept. 14), Richmond (Oct. 12), William & Mary (Oct. 26) and Rhode Island (Nov. 16).

Maine has one other non-conference game, at Colgate on Sept. 21. Maine’s other Colonial Athletic Association games will be at Villanova (Oct. 19), at Albany (Nov. 2) and at Elon (Nov. 9).

