COLLEGE PARK, Md. — DJ Durkin has been fired as Maryland’s football coach, one day after being reinstated by the school.

His dismissal comes after the decision to bring him back on Tuesday was met with ire by students, players and state politicians.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11, about two months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heat stroke after collapsing on the practice field.

After receiving a report on the culture of the program, the University System of Maryland board of regents decided to bring him back, saying he was “unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department.”

But some state officials said Durkin should have been fired, and one called the decision an “embarrassment.”

Matt Canada is expected to resume the role of interim coach. Maryland is 5-3 heading into Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 6, SIMMONS 0: Emma Rutledge scored three goals, including two in the opening 13:42, as the top-seeded Monks (18-1) downed the fourth-seeded Sharks (7-12) in a GNAC semifinal in Standish.

Kara Kelly, Alexandra Belaire and Libby Pomerleau also scored for the Monks, who led 3-0 at halftime.

St. Joseph’s hosts No. 2 Lasell (14-6) on Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, JOHNSON & WALES 2: Emily Thornton scored three goals in a 7:29 span midway through the second half as the second-seeded Monks (15-3) beat the third-seeded Wildcats (14-7-1) in a GNAC semifinal in Standish.

The Monks will face No. 1 Lasell (11-1) on Saturday.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, GORDON 0: Katie Beaudoin scored with six seconds remaining off a throw-in from Jessie Maywalt as the third-seeded Nor’easters (8-7-2) beat the No. 2 Scots (11-6-1) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Jenna Pannone finished with five saves for the Nor’easters.

