BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Public Service says it is launching an investigation into Consolidated Communications.

The department petitioned the Public Utility Commission last month, citing poor percentages in customer issues resolved and instillation appointments met. The Burlington Free Press reports Consolidated Communications says it is taking customer concerns “very seriously.”

The company is the largest provider of land-based communications in Maine.

Consolidated Communications is a telecommunications company based in Illinois. It received a D rating from the Better Business Bureau in November 2017 based on a pattern of consumer complaints alleging inferior service.

DPS official Jim Porter says the department has issued a request for proposals to hire a third party to investigate Consolidated Communications and the spike in customer complaints against them.

