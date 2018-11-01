BIDDEFORD — The University of New England, seeded second, scored twice in the first 15 minutes and went on to shut out third-seeded Western New England 5-0 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference field hockey semifinals Thursday.

The Nor’easters (12-9) will meet top-seeded Endicott (16-4) in the final for the fourth time in five years, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beverly, Massachusetts. Endicott, which defeated Salve Regina 3-0 in its semifinal, beat UNE twice in the regular season, 4-2 and 1-0.

The winner will advance to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Kendra MacDonald and Kersey Boulay scored in the first 15 minutes for UNE against Western New England (7-12). Grace Grenier, Julia Steeves and Bailey Lynch added second-half goals. Liz Sargent stopped five shots in the shutout.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 81, BEN FRANKLIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 58: Atencio Martin had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seawolves (3-0) over the Chargers (0-1) at South Portland.

Gregory Trinidad scored 17 points for SMCC, 13 in the first half with three 3-pointers to help the Seawolves to a 38-26 halftime lead. Jacob Burpee added 13 assists.

Romaeio Ebanks led the Chargers with 22 points and seven assists, connecting on four 3-pointers.

FOOTBALL

MARYLAND: Though D.J. Durkin was fired as coach, Gov. Larry Hogan said questions remain regarding the decision to reinstate him in the first place.

Hogan was among several state politicians who criticized the University System of Maryland board of regents for reinstating Durkin from administrative leave Tuesday. Hogan approved the decision by the university president Wallace Loh on Wednesday to dismiss Durkin, saying, “We’re in a better place.”

CONNECTICUT: A state Superior Court judge ruled that UConn did not violate the state’s ban on nepotism when it hired football coach Randy Edsall’s son as an assistant coach.

Judge Trial Referee Joseph Shortall vacated the state Citizen Ethics Advisory Board’s ruling that would have forced Corey Edsall to leave his job when his contract expires in January.

KATIE HNIDA, 37, a former University of New Mexico kicker who was the first female to play and score in a Division I game, became seriously ill from an adverse reaction to a prescribed medicine and may need a liver transplant, her family said.

