Firefighters pulled an unconscious woman from a burning house in South Portland late Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief William Collins said firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the second floor of the home within 5 minutes of arriving at 13 Kincaid St. The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. and all but one family member was able to get out of the house on their own, he said.

“The guys did a really good job getting in there and getting her as quick as they could,” Collins said.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center. Collins did not have an update on her condition early Thursday morning.

The woman has not been identified and Collins said he did not know her age, except that she is an adult.

Collins said he did not know if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor of the single-family home. The home sustained fire and smoke damage to the second floor and water damage on the first floor, Collins said.

The state fire marshal’s office was called in to investigate because someone was injured in the fire. Collins said state investigators also will try to determine the cause of the blaze.

Crews from Portland and Cape Elizabeth assisted at the scene, while Scarborough provided station coverage.

