SPOKANE, Wash. — A Republican state lawmaker from Washington is facing intense criticism for distributing a document describing how a “Holy Army” should kill people who flout “biblical law,” with some campaign donors asking for their contributions back.

State Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley in conservative eastern Washington is seeking a sixth term in the state House and has been under fire since he acknowledged in a Facebook video that he had distributed a four-page document titled, “Biblical Basis for War” to some of his supporters.

The document condemns abortion and same-sex marriage and says how those who don’t follow biblical law should be punished, The Spokesman-Review reported. At one point, the document says, “If they do not yield, kill all males.”

Shea espouses far-right conspiracy theories, mingles with militia groups, considers the U.S. “a Christian nation” and champions a push for a 51st state called Liberty, the newspaper reported. But he represents a deeply conservative district that has elected him since 2008, in part because of his business-friendly politics.

Shea, a lawyer, has said the document was merely a summary of sermon notes based on the Old Testament and that he was not promoting violence.

Critics including his Democratic opponent, Ted Cummings, and Republican Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich have called the document a guideline for Christian domination.

It “appears to call for violence against any political leader who does not share Shea’s personal religious views,” the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that advocates for separation of church and state, said Thursday.

Cummings said the attention has apparently triggered a wave of small contributions to his campaign, just days before the general election.

“I think the whole nation is watching what goes on here in the 4th (Legislative District) and whether we have the integrity and the intelligence to vote this guy out of office,” he said.

