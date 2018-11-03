I am voting to re-elect state Rep. Paula Sutton, R-Warren, to represent me in District 95.
I think her extensive knowledge of our coastal fisheries economy, her business experience and her midstate heritage are strong advantages.
Plus, Paula excels in the contact her constituents have with her. She truly acts as their representative to Augusta, being always mindful of their freedoms, liberties and livelihoods.
Sadly, too many representatives are traveling down the sewer to socialism. I’ll vote for Paula Sutton because she is not in that group, and does fine work as my representative!
Edward Courtenay
Warren
