Packers (3-3-1) at Patriots (6-2), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Patriots by 51/2

Outlook: It’s Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth already are hyperventilating. Incredibly it’s only the second head-to-head for the two iconic QBs, the other a Packers win in 2014. The Patriots are all but impenetrable at home while the Packers have lost five straight on the road. Still, In Aaron We Trust. Not to win. But to beat the spread, at least.

Prediction: Patriots 31-27

GAME OF THE WEEK

Rams (8-0) at Saints (6-1), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Saints by 1

Outlook: There are four Week 9 matchups with Game of the Week heft, but give us the last-unbeaten Rams at Drew Brees’ white-hot Saints in an all-but-guaranteed touchdown festival. The over/under here was a season-high 60 points on Thursday. No NFL line has closed higher since 2004. New Orleans is on a 10-2 run at home, while the Rams counter with an 11-1 streak on the road.

Prediction: Saints 34-31

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Steelers (4-2-1) at Ravens (4-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Ravens by 3

Outlook: Pittsburgh has won three straight and is on an 8-0-1 roll in road games, while Baltimore has lost three of its past four, with fissures in that once-vaunted defense. The timing is better for the Steelers, in other words.

Prediction: Steelers 24-17

OTHER GAMES

n At Dolphins (4-4, -3) over Jets (3-5), 23-16: Miami beat the Jets 20-12 in Week 2 and I’d imagine a similar score and result. Jets dissolve into a puddle on the road.

n Bears (4-3, -10) over At Bills (2-6), 27-3: With Josh Allen out and Derek Anderson concussed, the godawful Nathan Peterman is expected to start at QB for the already-struggling Buffs. Fantasy alert: If you are starting Nathan Peterman, it had better be a 145-team league.

n Chiefs (7-1, -81/2) over At Browns (2-5-1), 27-16: The Browns have been OK at home (2-1-1) but can’t hang with KC’s offense and the NFL’s first-half MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

n At Vikings (4-3-1, -41/2) over Lions (3-4), 23-17: The NFC North is wide open, and Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins should put on a show. Minnesota has won 16 of the past 20 at home over the Lions.

n At Washington (5-2, -11/2) over Falcons (3-4), 23-20: Washington, with a big defense, will make it tough on Matt Ryan. Atlanta has won five straight in series but this is different.

n At Panthers (5-2, -6) over Buccaneers (3-4), 31-23: Carolina has won nine straight at home. Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Bucs a better shot but he won’t outscore his own awful defense.

n Texans (5-3, +1) over At Broncos (3-5), 24-20: Opposite directions. Houston opened 0-3 and has won five straight; Denver began 0-2 and has since dropped 5 of 6. Give me a hot Deshaun Watson over Case (Pick) Keenum.

n At Seahawks (4-3, -11/2) over Chargers (5-2), 34-30: Two hot teams and one intriguing matchup, with the Chargers coming off a bye but the Seahawks maintaining one of the NFL’s premier home-field edges.

n At Cowboys (3-4, -51/2) over Titans (3-4), 19-17: Monday prime time gets a low-watt affair compared to Sunday night. Dallas is 3-0 at home while the Titans are 1-3 away, so this feels like a venue pick first.

Last week: 12-2 overall, 11-3 vs. spread

Season: 84-35-2, 67-50-4

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

