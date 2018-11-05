The University of Maine football team, fresh off its 35-28 victory over Towson University, moved up in both national polls.

The Black Bears (6-3) jumped seven places in the STATS Top 25 poll, raising to No. 16 from No. 23. Maine also returned to the FCS Coaches poll and is ranked No. 21.

Towson (6-3) fell from 15 to 20 in both polls.

North Dakota State (9-0) remained a unanimous top choice in each, with Kennesaw State (8-2) second.

The Black Bears have two games remaining on their regular-season schedule. They travel to the University of Richmond to play the Spiders at 3 p.m. Saturday, then host Elon on Nov. 17.

FLORIDA: Coach Dan Mullen will take a few more days before settling on a starting quarterback against South Carolina.

Feleipe Franks or Kyle Trask will get the nod when the 19th-ranked Gators (6-3, 4-3 SEC) host the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3) Saturday. Mullen also didn’t rule out playing freshman Emory Jones.

WASHINGTON: Coach Chris Petersen said indications are that left tackle Trey Adams intends to return for a fifth season after missing most of this one because of a back injury.

Adams was a preseason AP All-American but was injured the week leading up to the season opener against Auburn. Adams was coming off a torn ACL suffered midway through last season but had recovered to where he was expected to play in the opener.

FLORIDA STATE: The Seminoles needed to shake things up so Willie Taggart has turned over the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator.

Taggart said “he’s not a big ego guy” and after a rocky start in his first season as the Seminoles (4-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) head coach, he opted to let offensive coordinator Walt Bell call plays in the 47-28 loss at North Carolina State. Despite losing, Bell will call the shots again this week against third-ranked Notre Dame (9-0, No. 4 CFP).

“I thought Walt did a good job of calling plays,” Taggart said. “Obviously, we didn’t get the win but I thought him doing that was good, and allowing me to see and be a part of other things within our program. I thought I was able to interact with our players a lot better, a lot more on the sidelines when I needed to.”

It’s a major change for Taggart, who called the plays in 2015-16 when he was at South Florida and in 2017 at Oregon.

HALL OF FAME: John Taylor from Delaware State and Hugh Douglas from Central State are among the seven new inductees to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Joining Taylor and Douglas in the 10th class are Emerson Boozer of Maryland Eastern Shore; Rich “Tombstone” Jackson from Southern; Frank Lewis from Grambling State; Timmy Newsome from Winston-Salem State; and Arnett “Ace” Mumford, who coached Southern to 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.

Taylor scored 42 touchdowns for Delaware State from 1983-85 and went on to win three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. Douglas had 42 sacks in 32 games playing in NAIA before being a first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 1995.

