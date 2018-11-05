COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, former managers Lou Piniella, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel, and six players headed by Lee Smith are on the 10-man ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame’s Today’s Game Era committee to consider next month.

Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser and Joe Carter also are on the ballot for the 16-man committee, which meets Dec. 9 at the winter meetings in Las Vegas. The committee considers candidates from 1998 to the present, and a candidate needs at least 75 percent of the vote to be elected.

Any candidate picked will be inducted July 21 along with any players elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in a vote announced Jan. 22. Mariano Rivera and the late Roy Halladay join a ballot with top returnees Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.

When the Today’s Game Era committee last met two years ago, former baseball Commissioner Bud Selig and Atlanta Braves executive John Schuerholz were elected. Piniella received seven votes, while Baines, Belle, Clark, Hershiser, Johnson and Steinbrenner each received fewer than five. Mark McGwire also received fewer than five and was dropped from this year’s ballot.

Smith’s highest voting percentage during 15 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot was 50.6 percent in 2012. He received 34.2 percent in his 15th and final appearance in 2017.

Baines never received more than 6.1 percent and was dropped after his fifth appearance in 2011 for falling under the 5 percent threshold. Hershiser and Belle were dropped after their second appearances in 2007, and Carter (2004) and Clark (2006) after their first.

The Hall has four committees. Modern Baseball (1970-87) meets in December 2019 and Golden Days (1950-69) and Early Baseball (before 1950) in December 2020.

The 16 voters this year will be announced later.

AWARDS: Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the AL Rookie of the Year award along with two New York Yankees infielders.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards Monday night. The winners will be announced next week.

Ohtani figures to be in a tight race with Yankees infielders Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres after a historic first season with the Los Angeles Angels. The two-way Japanese sensation is the first player ever to hit 15 home runs and strike out 50 batters in a season, and he joined Babe Ruth as the only players ever to hit 15 homers and pitch 50 innings.

In the NL, Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and Washington outfielder Juan Soto are the finalists for the Rookie of the Year.

The World Series champion Boston Red Sox might be in line for more hardware. Mookie Betts is a finalist for AL MVP, and Alex Cora is in the final three for AL Manager of the Year in his first season. Los Angeles’ Mike Trout and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez are also finalists for AL MVP.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash and Oakland’s Bob Melvin are the other AL Manager of the Year finalists. In the NL, Colorado’s Bud Black, Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell and Atlanta’s Brian Snitker are the finalists.

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich is the favorite for NL MVP, and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and Chicago’s Javier Baez were also revealed as top vote-getters.

The AL Cy Young finalists are Corey Kluber of Cleveland, Blake Snell of Tampa Bay and Justin Verlander of Houston. The NL Cy Young finalists are Jacob deGrom of the Mets, Aaron Nola of Philadelphia and Max Scherzer of Washington.

NATIONALS: Trevor Rosenthal’s comeback from his 2017 Tommy John surgery went so well, Washington’s newest reliever considered trying to get back to the majors last season.

The Nationals gave Rosenthal a 2019 contract that guarantees him $7 million and gives the righty a chance to earn an additional $8 million in performance bonuses. The agreement includes a $15 million conditional player option for 2020 that kicks in if Rosenthal appears in 50 games next year or has 30 games finished.

Share

< Previous

Next >