NEW YORK — Joel Armia scored in the fifth round of the shootout Monday night to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Islanders, 4-3.

Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin each had a goal and an assist, Artturi Lehkonen also scored and Noah Juulsen added two assists. The Canadiens rallied from two goals down to win for the fifth time in the last six meetings with the Islanders.

Antti Niemi started in place of Carey Price and made 21 saves before stopping all five of New York’s attempts in the shootout. Montreal has won 7 of 11 (7-3-1).

Casey Cizikas scored twice and Valtteri Filppula also had a goal for the Islanders, who snapped a season-high five-game winning streak. Thomas Greiss stopped 32 shots and the first four skaters in the tiebreaker.

The Islanders went on a power play with 27 seconds left in regulation when the Canadiens were caught with too many men on the ice but came up empty on the power play for the fourth time in the game. The Islanders had two chances skating three-on-three in overtime, but Niemi stopped Josh Bailey’s wrist shot from between the circles with 31/2 minutes left and then denied Anders Lee’s tip try 13 seconds later.

Montreal rallied from a 3-1 deficit after one period, and tied it at 7:43 of the third when Lehkonen scored on a tip in front on a long shot by Juulsen.

CAPITALS 4, OILERS 2: Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play, backup goaltender Pheonix Copley made 31 saves and Washington won at home to end its two-game losing streak.

The Capitals came out flying two days after a mistake-filled overtime loss to Dallas. Jakub Vrana scored on his first turn with the fourth line after being demoted, and linemate Devante Smith-Pelly scored on the group’s second shift a few minutes later as the Capitals jumped all over Cam Talbot and the Oilers.

Ovechkin’s 11th goal of the season was his 234th career on the power play, tying him with Marcel Dionne for eighth on the career list.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 1: Brian Boyle scored three times for his first career hat trick, and New Jersey won at Pittsburgh.

Boyle, who underwent cancer treatment last year, got his natural hat trick on “Hockey Fights Cancer” night in Pittsburgh. It included two power-play goals on two redirections in front of the net.

NOTES

PREDATORS: Nashville signed defenseman Matt Donovan to a two-year, two-way contract.

Donovan’s deal will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $162,500 at the American Hockey League level this season. Next season, Donovan’s contract will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level.

JETS: The NHL suspended forward Brendan Lemieux for two games for an illegal check to the head of Florida forward Vincent Trocheck.

The incident occurred Friday in the second period of the Panthers’ 4-2 win in Helsinki, Finland. Lemieux skated by Trocheck and hit him in the head after Trocheck passed the puck into the Jets’ zone.

