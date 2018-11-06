Staff Writer

A 60-year-old man died at the Portland YMCA early Tuesday afternoon.

Meaghan Woodsome, marketing director for the Y, would not release any information about the incident other than to say that the man died “after an apparent medical emergency.”

Portland police officials could not be immediately reached for further information.

The Portland YMCA branch is at 70 Forest Ave.

