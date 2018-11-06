INDIANAPOLIS — Quentin Grimes scored 21 points in his college debut and Dedric Lawson added 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 Kansas past No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 in the season-opening Champions Classic on Tuesday.

Michigan State was led by Joshua Langford with 18 points and Kenny Goins with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Spartans are now 4-21 all-time against No. 1 teams.

After Kansas was in control for most of the game, the Spartans trimmed a 10-point deficit to 90-87 with 34 seconds left. They had a chance to make it a two-point game when Devon Dotson missed the second of two free throws with 15 seconds left.

But Cassius Winston missed a layup for Michigan State, Kansas grabbed the rebound and Grimes sealed it by making 1 of 2 free throws.

(5) VIRGINIA 73, TOWSON 42: Ty Jerome scored 20 points and De’Andre Hunter had 13 and 10 rebounds as Virginia beat Towson at Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jerome made six 3-pointers for Virginia, playing for the first time since becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose (74-54 to UMBC) to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

(6) TENNESSEE 86, LENOIR-RHYNE 41: Jordan Bone scored 18 points and Kyle Alexander added 16 as Tennessee beat visiting Lenoir-Rhyne.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 78, WOFFORD 67: Luke Maye had 24 points and North Carolina avenged an upset loss to Wofford last year with a season-opening win at Spartanburg, South Carolina.

(9) VILLANOVA 100, MORGAN ST. 77: Eric Paschall scored 26 points, Phil Booth had 17 and Villanova opened its national championship defense with a win over visiting Morgan State.

The Wildcats have won 12 straight games dating to last season and won their 16th consecutive season opener.

(16) SYRACUSE 66, E. WASHINGTON 34: Oshae Brissett had 20 points and eight rebounds as Syracuse held Eastern Washington to 22 percent shooting in the season opener for both teams.

(22) CLEMSON 100, THE CITADEL 80: Marcquise Reed had 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as Clemson beat The Citadel and reached 100 points for the first time in nine years.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) BAYLOR 100, NICHOLLS ST. 39: Kalani Brown scored the first four points for fourth-ranked Baylor, which opened the season by scoring the first 24 points and had seven players in double figures in a win over Nicholls State at Waco, Texas.

(18) SYRACUSE 85, NORTH DAKOTA 49: Kiara Lewis and Emily Engstler each scored 13 points as Syracuse beat visiting North Dakota 85-49 to open the season.

(19) MARQUETTE 91, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 52: Natisha Hiedeman made five 3-pointers for 21 points as Marquette beat South Dakota State at Milwaukee.

(22) SOUTH FLORIDA 71, OHIO STATE 47: Freshmen Beatriz Jordao had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Sydni Harvey scored 16 as 22 South Florida won at Ohio State.

