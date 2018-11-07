Republican Robert Andrews of Acton was elected a York County commissioner in District 1, and Democrat Allen Sicard won the seat representing District 3.

Andrews beat incumbent Sallie V. Chandler of Lebanon by 358 votes in the 10 communities that make up the district. Andrews earned 8,645 votes to Chandler’s 8,287 in unofficial results.

County Commission District 1 includes the towns of Acton, Berwick, Cornish, Lebanon, Limerick, Limington, Newfield, North Berwick, Parsonsfield and South Berwick.

Andrews attended the University of Arizona, is a graduate of Faith Bible Institute, and is attending New England Bible College/Grace Evangelical Seminary. He is pastor at First Congregational Church of Lebanon and also works as a printer.

Chandler had been seeking her fourth four-year term on the five-member commission.

In District 3, Sicard beat Republican Cynthia Chadwick-Granger 10,981 votes to 9,338 votes. That district includes Buxton, Dayton, Hollis, Old Orchard Beach and Saco.

Sicard, 61, lives in Saco and is president of Rocky Coast Marketing.

