A 71-year-old man from Saco who failed to return from hunting trip to northern Maine has been found dead in his pickup truck Thursday afternoon, the Maine State Police said.

Dennis Hayden Perrault left on a hunting trip Oct. 26 to the Allagash region and although he did not have a specific time line to return, Perrault did not come back by Nov. 2, when family expected him.

Perrault has an unspecified medical condition and only took enough medication to last one week, police said.

Game Wardens discovered his body in the truck, which was parked in a field along a dirt road off of Route 1A in Caswell, a town northeast of Caribou along the Canadian border.

There were no indications of foul play, and Perrault’s remains have been transported to a local funeral home where he will be examined by an investigator with the Maine State Medical Examiner’s office, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the State Police.

