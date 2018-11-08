VHB, a South Portland engineering firm, was recognized for its I-95 reconstruction project in Augusta by a state association of engineers.

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Maine gave its highest award, the Grand Conceptor Award, to VHB at its 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards event. The award means the project ranked first among other contenders based on its engineering quality, innovation, value and client satisfaction.

Working under an accelerated schedule, VHB prepared rehabiltation options for the state after an over-height vehicle struck a ramp at Exit 109A, damaging the north and south exterior beams of a bridge. The selected design repaired the bridge, and reduced the likelihood of future strikes by raising the clearance height.

Also honored for innovation in the field of engineering were CES Inc. of Brewer for its role in the Brookfield Renewable penstock replacement project in Millinocket; Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc. of Cumberland for its work on a project to expand and modernize the Bath municipal landfill; Wright-Pierce of Topsham for its upgrade of the Brunswick Sewer District wastewater treatment facility; and Woodard & Curran of Portland for upgrades of the Reach Road water treatment facility in Presque Isle.

