FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Historically, Tom Brady has been hesitant to express satisfaction when it comes to the Patriots’ offense.

His approach has remained unchanged this season about a group that only recently has started to find consistency after a 1-2 start. The passing attack particularly has suffered during that time because of his lack of cohesion with a new group of receivers.

Quarterback Tom Brady got off to a slow start, averaging 208 yards in the first three games. In the last six games, all wins, he's thrown for 308 yards per game and 11 TDs. Associated Press/Charles Krupa Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Brady didn’t eclipse 300 yards passing in any of New England’s first three games, averaging 208 yards through the air with six total touchdowns.

Things have changed during the Patriots’ current six-game win streak, in which Brady has averaged 308 yards per game and thrown 11 TDs.

It’s progress, Brady said, but what he hopes is only a glimpse at where they can be as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s matchup at Tennessee.

“I don’t think we’re there. Certainly not. I think we need some more time together,” he said Friday. While Brady credits the entire offense’s dedication in the film room and its attention to detail in game plans, the acquisition of receiver Josh Gordon in Week 3 and return of Julian Edelman after missing last season with a torn right ACL have been big factors.

Gordon has shown a different facet of his athleticism each week. He posted his best game for the Patriots in last week’s win over the Packers, finishing with five catches for 130 yards and a TD. The score came on a 55-yard catch-and-run that gave New England some needed distance in the fourth quarter.

In six games with New England, Gordon has 22 catches for 396 yards and two TDs.

Likewise, Edelman has started to look like the go-to target Brady has depended on in recent years. He followed his first 100-yard receiving game of the season at Buffalo in Week 8 with six catches for 71 yards against Green Bay.

“I think his mental and physical toughness are just unmatched in a lot of ways,” Brady said of Edelman..

In the aftermath of his trade Gordon said he had no doubt he was going to take advantage of the opportunity with the Patriots following a tumultuous tenure with the Browns that included his receiving treatment for drug and alcohol dependence, and several suspensions.

He has flourished in New England’s strict environment, which he called comfortable and “a real home.” He’s also benefited from building a quick rapport with Brady.

Share