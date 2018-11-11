NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tom Brady added another chunk of NFL history to his resume.

But the Tennessee Titans made sure the Patriots quarterback didn’t finish his 300th game, hitting him over and over again.

The Titans sacked Brady three times and hit him six more times as they beat New England 34-10 Sunday, snapping a seven-game skid against the Patriots in Mike Vrabel’s first game as head coach against the team he helped win three Super Bowls.

It was the most sacks allowed in a game this season by the Patriots (7-3), and Coach Bill Belichick pulled Brady midway through the fourth quarter.

“You got to make Tom blink, and if you make him blink and have to go to a second read, you got a chance,” Vrabel said of his former teammate. “But if you let him rip it to the first guy he looks at, it’s going to be a long day.”

Asked if he thought Brady was effective, Belichick said to ask Brady.

“It was just a bad day for all of us,” Brady said.

Only Brett Favre (326) has played in more games, both regular season and postseason, as a quarterback than Brady. The three-time NFL MVP needs only three touchdown passes to tie Peyton Manning (579) for the NFL record for most TD passes all time, including postseason.

Brady was held to 254 yards and no TD passes. The Titans outgained the Patriots 385-284, limiting New England to 40 yards rushing. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who had 11/2 sacks, said that allowed them to get after Brady.

“Coach Vrabel said make them pay for everything,” Woodyard said. “Tackle him, hit him and make him feel it.”

Marcus Mariota capped each of the first two drives with TD passes, and Derrick Henry ran for a pair of TDs. Ryan Succop added two field goals as the Titans (5-4) scored a season high in points after jumping out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter. They now have beaten both of last season’s Super Bowl teams.

The loss snapped New England’s six-game winning streak. The Patriots, who routed the Titans 35-14 in the playoffs in January, also lost to Tennessee for the first time since Dec. 16, 2002.

Darius Jennings opened the game with a 58-yard kickoff return, and Mariota capped the drive with a 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith.

The Titans came in with the NFL’s stingiest scoring defense and were leading the league in fewest touchdowns allowed in the red zone. They held the Patriots to a pair of 52-yard field-goal attempts by Stephen Gostkowski, who missed his second, wide left. James Develin scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, pulling New England within 17-10.

EX-PATS CONNECTIONS

Tennessee fired coach Mike Mularkey after the January playoff loss and hired Vrabel to try to recreate the Patriots’ winning ways with the Titans. Vrabel hired Dean Pees, a former Patriots linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, as his defensive coordinator. General Manager Jon Robinson, who started in New England, signed former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis in free agency.

“That’s what happens when you go cheap,” Lewis said. “You get your (expletive) kicked.”

RARE BRADY CATCH

Brady caught a 6-yard pass from Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter but stumbled and was stopped a yard short of a first down. At 41, Brady became the oldest player with a catch since Jerry Rice had 30 at the age of 42. Brady said he didn’t know why he stumbled.

“It was ‘fish out of water,”‘ Brady said.

INJURIES

Patriots left tackle Trent Brown missed the final drive of the first half and was announced as questionable to return because of illness. LaAdrian Waddle replaced him for that series, but Brown returned for the first series of the third quarter, then left later in the third quarter because of an injured back. Edelman hurt an ankle and didn’t return. Tight end Dwayne Allen also hurt a knee in the third quarter.

Titans running back David Fluellen picked up 16 yards on back-to-back runs, then went down untouched on the next play with a knee injury.

