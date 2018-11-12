This database shows test performance averages for each of Maine’s public schools in the 2017-18 school year. Each school’s performance is measured by statewide “empower ME” test scores for third through eighth grades, plus SAT scores for high school juniors.
Cells marked with an * indicate schools with small class sizes, where test results have been withheld to protect student privacy. Cells are blank where no testing data is available.
Source: Maine Department of Education
Filter results by test subject:
- English and literacy
- Math
- Science
|District
|School
|At or above state expectations for English, 2018
|At or above state expectations for English, 2017
|At or above state expectations for English, 2016
|Change in English proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18
|At or above state expectations for math, 2018
|At or above state expectations for math, 2017
|At or above state expectations for math, 2016
|Change in math proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18
|At or above state expectations for science, 2018
|At or above state expectations for science, 2017
|At or above state expectations for science, 2016
|Change in science proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18
|District
|School
|At or above state expectations for English, 2018
|At or above state expectations for English, 2017
|At or above state expectations for English, 2016
|Change in English proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18
|At or above state expectations for math, 2018
|At or above state expectations for math, 2017
|At or above state expectations for math, 2016
|Change in math proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18
|At or above state expectations for science, 2018
|At or above state expectations for science, 2017
|At or above state expectations for science, 2016
|Change in science proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18
-
Sports
Giants rally to beat 49ers
-
Sports
Monday's NBA roundup: Davis lifts Pelicans past Raptors
-
Sports
Monday's NHL roundup: Rangers sustain streak, edge Canucks
-
Life & Culture
The B's have it: Bath, Brunswick and Berwick all get new breweries
-
Local & State
Three hunters rescued after getting stuck in New Gloucester bog