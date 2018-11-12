This database shows test performance averages for each of Maine’s public schools in the 2017-18 school year. Each school’s performance is measured by statewide “empower ME” test scores for third through eighth grades, plus SAT scores for high school juniors.

Cells marked with an * indicate schools with small class sizes, where test results have been withheld to protect student privacy. Cells are blank where no testing data is available.



Source: Maine Department of Education

Filter results by test subject:

English and literacy

Math

Science

District School At or above state expectations for English, 2018 At or above state expectations for English, 2017 At or above state expectations for English, 2016 Change in English proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18 At or above state expectations for math, 2018 At or above state expectations for math, 2017 At or above state expectations for math, 2016 Change in math proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18 At or above state expectations for science, 2018 At or above state expectations for science, 2017 At or above state expectations for science, 2016 Change in science proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18 District School At or above state expectations for English, 2018 At or above state expectations for English, 2017 At or above state expectations for English, 2016 Change in English proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18 At or above state expectations for math, 2018 At or above state expectations for math, 2017 At or above state expectations for math, 2016 Change in math proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18 At or above state expectations for science, 2018 At or above state expectations for science, 2017 At or above state expectations for science, 2016 Change in science proficiency, 2015-16 to 2017-18

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: