FAYETTE

Historical society offers craft fair, lunch Saturday

Fayette Historical Society will offer a craft fair and luncheon at 9 a.m. Saturday at Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St.

FALMOUTH

Holly Days Fair includes crafts, visit from Santa

A Holly Days Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Falmouth Congregational Church UCC, 267 Falmouth Road.

This traditional holiday fair will feature children’s activities as well as a visit by Santa from 10 a.m. to noon. The event also includes a silent auction, homemade cookies, cakes, pies, sweets and candies, cheese and specialty foods, crafts and scrapbooking items, American Girl doll clothing, books, puzzles, vintage treasures, jewelry, boutique fashions and lunch offerings of sandwiches, hot dogs, vegan options and lobster.

PORTLAND

Holiday fair a chance to whittle down gift list

Mainers can do their holiday shopping at the annual Woodfords DownEast Holiday Fair, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St.

The event will include books and music, a silent auction, a Christmas Room, jewelry, crafts, decorations, a Cookie Walk and Attic Treasure. Lunch will include chowder and lobster rolls.

STANDISH

Grab an apple fritter at Village Square Fair

A Village Square Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Standish Congregational Church, 25 Oak Hill Road.

Items featured this year will include apple fritters; a Cookie Walk; homemade jams, jellies and preserves; a Craft Corner with lots of hand-knit items; and a Christmas Room.

Luncheon items will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring homemade chowders, stews and chili.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church holds hymn sing, Christmas performance

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will offer two special musical events during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

A Thanksgiving Hymn Sing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Freewill offerings will benefit community charitable programs that help provide winter heating, shelter and food.

The second musical event will be the church’s annual Christmas Prelude Concert on Dec. 9 at 2:30 pm. Everyone is welcome. Donations will be accepted.

The church is located at 141 North St.

GORHAM

Dinner with pork, beans caps off Christmas fair

A “Home for the Holidays” Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Anne’s Church, 229 Main St. (Route 25).

The event will offer a variety of crafts, jewelry, raffles, a Gramma’s Attic, baked goods, wreaths and more.

A pulled pork and baked bean dinner will follow at 5 p.m.

Christmas fair features lunch with fish chowder

An old-fashioned Christmas fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Gorham Union Church, at 190 Ossipee Trail, (Route 25).

There will be craft tables, as well as baked goods and candy, Christmas decorations, jewelry, and knitted and quilted items. Rada cutlery will be sold and some items will be raffled off.

A kids-only shopping room will be open.

Luncheon items will include fish chowder and sandwiches, as well as coffee, doughnuts and other desserts.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Decorative wreaths get star billing at Holly Daze

The Holly Daze Bazaar Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational Church at 301 Cottage Road.

The event will feature holiday wreaths, baked goods, gift items and a lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include haddock chowder, lobster, crabmeat, chicken salad rolls and apple crisp.

WELLS

Four chances to see ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

The Wells Players will present the comedy “You Can’t Take It With You,” with an opening show at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the performing arts center at Wells High School. Additional shows will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $8 for the general public and $5 for students, seniors and for matinee shows.

WARREN

Holly Berry Fair includes crafts, books, cookies

The ladies at the Second Congregational Church, at 252 Main St., will hold their annual Holly Berry Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be crafts, cookies, books, baked goods, and a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The lunch will include Indian pudding. There will be an Annalee Santa’s and reindeer raffle, a turkey dinner and much more.

Call 273-2338 for more details.

WEST FALMOUTH

Church’s holiday fair features silent auction

The West Falmouth Baptist Church Christmas Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 18 Mountain Road.

The fair will include a silent auction, winter arrangements, handmade gifts, crafts, a white elephant table, boutique items, preserves, baked goods, candy and a Cookie Walk. Lunch items will include chowders, stews, chili, hot dogs, homemade bread and more.

BUXTON

Christmas fair kicks off with coffee, doughnuts

North Congregational Church will host its annual Christmas fair and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 22 Church Hill Road, (Groveville).

The event will include jewelry, a Cookie Walk, crafts, a food table and raffles. There will be coffee and doughnuts in the morning and luncheon items, including hot dogs with chips, chili, chowder and soup.

PHIPPSBURG

Craft fair, luncheon helps first responders

The Phippsburg Fire Auxiliary will host its annual Craft Fair & Harvest Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Phippsburg Fire House, 1060 Main Road.

Attendees can complete their gift list with one-stop shopping, supporting local vendors.

The event features handmade jewelry; felted wool and hand knits; organic health and beauty items; sea glass art and jewelry; quilted, sewn and needlework items; clever pet toys and supplies; Maine maple syrup; wreaths; and home and holiday décor.

A bake sale will include homemade pies, jams, jellies, pastries, breads and fudge. There also will be a raffle for a whole turkey to complete the Thanksgiving meal, and a Harvest Lunch with homemade chili and soup.

All Auxiliary proceeds will benefit Phippsburg Fire & Rescue Department, outfitting first responders with the most up-to-date safety equipment.

