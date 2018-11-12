Former Patriots running back Dion Lewis had some things to say after Tennessee’s victory Sunday.

During his appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed what it’s like being on the other side of smack talk from teams.

Tennessee Titans running back and former New England Patriot Dion Lewis tries to get around strong safety Duron Harmon in the second half of Sunday afternoon's 34-10 victory in Nashville. Associated Press/Mark Zaleski Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I give them credit, they beat us,” Brady said. “When you win, you can say a lot of things. That is the reality of winning. We’ll just take our lumps and try and learn from them. And come out here and do a lot better job the next six weeks.”

Lewis, who has hinted in the past that he felt jilted by the Patriots after they failed to re-sign him this offseason, was not shy about speaking his mind after his new team walloped his old one 34-10 Sunday.

“Hell yeah it’s personal. That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked,” Lewis told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Brady didn’t seem too worked up about hearing that from a former teammate. If anything, he seemed to understand where Lewis is coming from.

“It’s an emotional thing. I think people have different emotional feelings,” Brady said on WEEI. “Dion had a great career here. It’s hard to see great players go and I know it’s not the first time it’s happened, it has happened to a lot of guys. I am sure when they go to different places they want to beat us, absolutely. I can understand that emotion.”

Sunday was not Stephon Gilmore’s day.

The New England Patriots’ defensive back was beat time and again by his assigned receiver against the Titans. All afternoon he shadowed Tennessee’s No. 1 wideout, Corey Davis, who finished with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Not every reception was Gilmore’s fault. But most were – including the touchdown.

“I could have won that matchup a little bit more, but he made some plays today,” Gilmore said. “I have to give my hats off to them.”

By the time halftime hit, Davis had already totaled 83 yards and found the end zone, cradling a 23-yard touchdown pass in front of Gilmore in the first quarter. It was the first touchdown Gilmore had allowed since late September and first sign New England had stepped into a mount of Tennessee trouble.

JAMES DEVELIN loved the feeling, but would trade in Sunday’s touchdown in a heartbeat.

On Sunday, the six-year veteran did something we rarely see – he carried the ball. At 12:49 of the second quarter, Develin got the call on the goal on during a second-and-1 play. The fullback rumbled forever and broke through for his first touchdown since 2013.

Of course, that score marked the Patriots only touchdown in their loss. It was a good feeling for the 30-year-old Develin, but he was upset with the final result.

“Yeah, I mean it’s been a while but on any play with whatever the coaches call, we go out there and execute,” Develin said. “I’m lucky to have had my number called down on the goal line and the offensive line did a great job just paving a way for me. I was able to dive over the top and get it. It was a cool experience, but I’d trade it all for a win.”

