BENTON — A fire that destroyed a mobile home Tuesday afternoon appears to have started from an ash tray that was knocked over inside the home, according to the local fire chief.

The fire, reported around 1 p.m. at 266 Hanscom Road, is being considered accidental, and there were no injuries, said Fairfield and Benton Fire-Rescue Department Chief Duane Bickford.

“According to the occupant, she was smoking and knocked over an ash tray, so we’re going from there,” Bickford said.

The home, which was destroyed, belongs to Mildred Conklin. She declined to comment.

Bickford said the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist Conklin. There are no other residents of the home, and he said he did not know of any pets. He said he was not sure whether the home was insured.

Firefighters from Clinton, Skowhegan, Waterville and Winslow also went to the scene, and firefighters from Oakland were dispatched to cover the Benton-Fairfield station.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: