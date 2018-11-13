The Scarborough Youth Football 9-10 year-old flag football team placed second in the NFL Flag Regional Tournament held Sunday in Leominster, Massachusetts.

NFL Flag is a 5-on-5 game where every player is eligible to catch passes. The champions at 12 regional tournament sites advance to the NFL Flag National Championship held in conjunction with the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The Scarborough squad consisted of fifth-graders Owen Pepler, Finn Coburn, EJ Herrick, Layton Garriepy, Alek Harris and Kayson Cyr and fourth-grader Oscar Goss, the team’s quarterback. Amos Goss was the team’s coach.

Scarborough went 3-0 in pool play, not allowing a point to advance to the final 12. After getting a bye, Scarborough beat Leominster 6-2 in the quarterfinal and the Boston-based Rebels 33-0 in the semifinal. In the championship game, Huron Valley from Detroit beat Scarborough, 20-6.

Also competing at the tournament was the Portland Youth Football 9-10 team. Portland went 2-1 in pool play to advance to the elimination round where it lost to the Rebels 21-14 in the first round.

