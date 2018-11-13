SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Blanca Millan had eight of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter as the University of Maine topped Bryant 74-57 Tuesday night in women’s college basketball.

The Black Bears (2-0) jumped to a quick 23-13 lead and easily handled the Bulldogs (2-1).

Maine maintained the margin through the second and third quarters and pulled away late, led by nine fourth-quarter points from Tanesha Sutton, who finished with 17 points. Fanny Wadling chipped in with 16 points and grabbed a team-high 10 boards.

Sydney Holloway led Bryant with 16 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds.

(13) IOWA 104, WESTERN KENTUCKY 67: Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, making all 13 of her shots, Makenzie Meyer made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and the Hawkeyes (3-0) topped the Hilltoppers (3-0) at Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Gustafson became the second player in program history to surpass 1,000 career rebounds with six boards in the first half. She scored 12 straight Iowa points spanning the third-quarter break.

RUTGERS: Coach C. Vivian Stringer became the fifth Division I women’s basketball coach to win 1,000 games when the Scarlet Knights beat Central Connecticut State 73-44

Stringer joined Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell in the 1,000-victory club. Division II Coach Barbara Stevens also has won over 1,000 games. The 70-year-old Stringer is the first African-American coach to reach that milestone.

The Hall of Famer got her career started at Cheney State in 1971 before moving on to Iowa and finally Rutgers in 1995.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 89, THOMAS 79: Jack Casale gave the Monks (1-1) a 55-52 lead with a dunk and the follow-up free throw with 14:10 to play in the second half as they cruised past the Terriers (1-2) in nonconference play at Standish.

Casale led all players with 25 points, including three 3-pointers, and had eight assists for St. Joseph’s. Darian Berry had 22 points and Ian Mileikis tossed in 13.

Jordan Goodson led four players in double figures for Thomas with 19 points, Evan Arsenault had 18 points, going 5 of 6 from behind the arc, and Demetris Webster chipped in with 13 points and Lovegeurson Fleurine added 10.

(22) LSU 85, MEMPHIS 76: Skylar Mays scored 19 points, transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams added a career-high 14, and the Tigers held off a relentless effort by first-year coach Penny Hardaway’s Memphis team at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Each of LSU’s three freshmen starters – Naz Reid, Ja’Vonte Smart and Emmitt Williams – scored 11 points. Williams also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-0), who trailed briefly with about 13 minutes to go before surging ahead for good with a pivotal 12-1 run.

Smart set up Reid’s 3 with a behind-the-back bounce pass from the right wing.

Jeremiah Martin scored 15 points and Kyvon Davenport had 10 for Memphis (1-1).

