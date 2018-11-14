A Kittery man was killed in Mississippi while riding his bike across the country to raise money for childhood cancer research.

James Dobson, 32, was on a “Positive Vibes Tour” to raise $10,000 for childhood cancer research at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchock.

Dobson, known for his energy and positive outlook, was riding from New England to San Diego, California, when he was hit and killed Tuesday by a car on U.S. Route 98 in Lamar County, Mississippi. He had been documenting his trip on social media and through YouTube videos he created.

“I’m just a guy pedaling a bicycle to help give children an opportunity just like you and I have,” Dobson wrote on his GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $6,000. “I want them to be able to grow old and enjoy all of life’s attractions.”

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Tuesday when a Dodge Challenger driven by Hunter Buckley of Columbia, Mississippi, hit Dobson as he rode his recumbent tricycle west on U.S. Route 98, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Luck told the Hattiesburg American.

Luck said the area had low visibility at the time because of bad weather and Dobson likely was obscured from Buckley’s view because of a hill on that section of road. Dobson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Dobson, who described himself in his videos as “vlogger/smile junky,” posted his final blog entry on Veterans Day. The high-energy video documented his day, riding through Alabama, starting with close-up shots of his breakfast and a tour of the unique hotel where he had stayed. He also talked about the money he had raised so far, the surprisingly cold temperatures in Alabama and the “miracle” of the wind blowing with him and not in his face.

In between clips of footage of his view riding and his commentary on what he was seeing, Dobon included advice for cyclists.

“Keep your eyes up and make sure you are always checking,” he said. “Be careful if you are doing something this close to the road because people do text and drive.”

Dobson also reflected on the significance of seeing the country from his recumbent bike.

“You can take so much more in and it really gives you better perspective than being in your car and racing by everything,” he said. “That’s what we do in life, we race by things and we never stop to look and help somebody or do something for somebody else.”

