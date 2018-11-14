NEW YORK — After a season marred by narrow defeats, Jacob deGrom became a runaway winner.

The New York Mets’ ace easily won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, a reward for a historically fruitless season in Flushing. The right-hander won just 10 games, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom, left, won the NL Cy Young Award despite winning just 10 games, while Blake Snell of the Rays was the AL winner with 21 victories. Associated Press photos Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

DeGrom easily beat out Washington’s Max Scherzer, who was seeking a third straight Cy Young and fourth overall. DeGrom got 29 first-place votes and 207 points from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Scherzer had the other first-place vote.

Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays narrowly beat out past winners Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber for his first AL Cy Young after leading the majors with 21 victories and the AL with a 1.89 ERA.

In his first season after chopping off his distinctive long hair, deGrom cut down hitters from start to finish despite little help from teammates. He had a 1.70 ERA, the lowest in the NL since Zack Greinke’s 1.66 mark in 2015. Yet the 30-year-old right-hander went 10-9, eclipsing the low bar among starters set by Seattle’s Felix Hernandez when he took the award with 13 victories in 2010.

DeGrom allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season, breaking Leslie “King” Cole’s 108-year-old record of 26 such outings. Yet the Mets were 11-18 in those games and 14-18 overall with deGrom on the mound.

“My thought process was, ‘Hey, take the ball every fifth day and continue to try to put this team in position to win and control what you can control,”‘ deGrom said.

Perhaps no pitcher had ever been such a hard-luck loser. New York averaged 3.5 runs in games started by deGrom, second only to Cole Hamels for worst support in the majors among qualified pitchers. During one stretch late in the season, the Mets totaled 10 runs over seven of deGrom’s outings, and four of those were driven in by the pitcher.

Snell got 17 first-place votes and 169 points to 13 first-place votes and 154 points for Verlander. Kluber had 71 points, followed by Boston’s Chris Sale and Houston’s Gerrit Cole.

RED SOX: Boston rewarded Alex Cora for bringing home a championship in his first year with the team by giving him a new contract with an additional guaranteed year through the 2021 season, along with a club option for 2022.

In his rookie season as a major league manager, Cora guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 victories and the team’s fourth championship in 15 seasons.

He was second in the AL Manager of the Year voting.

“We have consistently been impressed by Alex at every turn,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game, ability to connect with our players, and his incredible instincts and decisiveness led us to an historic championship season. We know we are in good hands and could not be more pleased to know he will be with us for the foreseeable future.”

INDIANS-PIRATES TRADE: Cleveland traded infielder Erik Gonzalez and pitchers Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza to Pittsburgh in exchange for outfielder Jordan Luplow and infielder Max Moroff.

JAPAN SERIES: Takayuki Kai drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth to lead Japan over the MLB All-Stars 6-5 at Nagoya and give the hosts a 4-1 lead in the series.

Share

< Previous

Next >