ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Butler had 14 points in his Philadelphia debut, but the 76ers collapsed late and lost to Orlando 111-106 after Jonathon Simmons hit a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left that helped the Magic finish off a big comeback Wednesday night.

Orlando scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter, then held the 76ers without a field goal over the final 31/2 minutes.

Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr., right, steals the ball from Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton during the second half of their game in Washington on Wednesday night. The Wizards won, 119-95. Associated Press/Alex Brandon Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points for the Magic, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Joel Embiid finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the 76ers, who lost for the seventh time in nine road games.

PISTONS 106, RAPTORS 104: Reggie Bullock made the winning shot as time expired and Detroit rallied from a 19-point deficit to win at Toronto, giving Coach Dwane Casey a victory over his former team.

Blake Griffin had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Reggie Jackson and Langston Galloway each scored 13 points and Stanley Johnson had 12 for the Pistons, who had lost six of eight.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe each had 17 for the Raptors, who have lost consecutive home games after a 7-0 start. Toronto (12-3) also failed to match the best start in franchise history. The Raptors went 13-2 to begin the 2014-15 season.

THUNDER 128, KNICKS 103: Paul George scored a season-high 35 points to help Oklahoma City rout the visiting Knicks.

Steven Adams had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Dennis Schroder added 15 points and 12 assists for the Thunder. They have won nine of 10 since an 0-4 start, and improved to 4-1 since point guard Russell Westbrook was sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Tim Hardaway, Jr. scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 19 for the Knicks.

WIZARDS 119, CAVALIERS 95: Bradley Beal scored 20 points, Otto Porter added 15 and host Washington beat the undermanned Cavaliers for its third straight victory.

Rookie Collin Sexton had a career-high 24 points for Cleveland, and David Nwaba added 11 points. Playing the second of back-to-backs after topping Charlotte on Tuesday night, the Cavaliers are an NBA-worst 2-12.

In addition to forward Kevin Love (foot surgery), the Cavaliers were without starting point guard George Hill (hamstring), forward Sam Dekker (ankle) and forward Kyle Korver (sore right foot).

HEAT 120, NETS 107: Tyler Johnson scored a season-high 24 points, Goran Dragic had 21 and visiting Miami beat short-handed Brooklyn to snap a three-game losing streak.

Josh Richardson added 15 points and Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. They never trailed and led by as much as 23, rediscovering their defense after some poor outings during the skid.

GRIZZLIES 116, BUCKS 113: Marc Gasol scored 29 points, Mike Conley added 26 and Memphis used a late 15-2 run to beat Milwaukee, handing the Bucks their first home loss.

After losing a 15-point lead in the third quarter, Memphis surged ahead again late and held on with key baskets from Conley. With the shot clock winding down, Conley hit a turnaround jumper in the middle of the lane for a 113-109 lead with 26 seconds left.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Stephen Curry won’t play during Golden State’s three-game Texas road trip as he recovers from a left groin strain, though he is traveling with the team.

Share

< Previous

Next >