BOSTON — David Farrance scored a power-play goal with 1:11 to play Friday night, giving Boston University a 3-2 victory against Maine in a Hockey East game.

After Eduards Tralmaks scored an unassisted goal at 14:32 of the first period for Maine (3-5-1, 1-3-1), BU (3-4-1, 3-2-1) answered with power-play goals from Bobo Carpenter and Joel Farabee in the second.

Tim Doherty tied it on a power play from Chase Pearson and Brady Keeper with 5:51 remaining in the third.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, CURRY 1: Brady Fleurent scored five seconds into the game from Dylan Bengston, who had three assists, and the Nor’easters (4-1, 4-1 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Colonels (3-1-2, 2-1-1) at Milton, Massachusetts.

Fleurent and Bengston helped put UNE ahead 3-0 after a first-period goal from Tyler Seltenreich, when they set up Ryan Bloom for a score 10:18 into the second.

WILLIAMS 4, BOWDOIN 1: Marcus Mollica scored two of his three goals in the first period as the Ephs won an opener at Brunswick.

Bowdoin made it 3-1 at 4:01 of the third when Jack Bliss scored from Sam Topham and Ryan Heath.

HOBART 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Travis Schneider scored twice, and Zach Tyson had a goal and two assists as the Statesmen (4-2, 2-1 New England Hockey) rolled past the Huskies (1-3-1, 1-3-1) at Geneva, New York.

Mark Tomaschek scored from Adam Withers and Ethan Bassile for USM.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 1: Chloe Aurard opened the scoring midway through the first period and Alina Mueller added a pair of second-period goals for the Huskies (11-1-1, 10-0-1 Hockey East) against the Black Bears (7-6, 3-6) at Orono.

Celine Tedenby scored for Maine in the third period from Tereza Vanisova.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, MORRISVILLE STATE 2: Kenady Nevicosi scored twice as the Nor’easters (5-1, 4-1 Colonial Hockey) beat the Mustangs (5-2, 3-2) at Morrisville, New York.

Nevicosi scored 7:45 into the first period, then on a power play 2:43 into the third from Carly Perreault and Shannon Nadeau to make it 2-0.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 117, FITCHBURG STATE 102: Avery DeBrito had 20 points, including 4 of 6 from behind the arc, to lead the Nor’easters (1-1), who grabbed a 53-44 halftime lead and downed the Falcons (1-3) at Biddeford.

Jackson McCoy had 16 points, Alex Kravchuk tossed in 15 and Ryan Beatty chipped in with 12 for UNE.

COLBY 109, UM-PRESQUE ISLE 68: Reserve Alex Dorion scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, pacing five players in double figures as the Mules (1-0) handled the Owls (2-1) at Waterville.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 85, BOWDOIN 84: Ryan Pittman put in an offensive rebound at the buzzer as the Falcons (2-1) nipped the Polar Bears (0-1) at Albany, New York.

David Reynolds scored a game-high 26 points for Bowdoin. Jack Simonds had 19, and Hugh O’Neil and Zavier Rucker contributed 11 apiece.

TUFTS 88, ST. JOSEPH’S 83: The Jumbos (1-0) closed on an 8-3 run to defeat the Monks (1-2) at Bristol, Rhode Island.

Jack Casale had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Ian Mileikis added 16 points for St. Joseph’s.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 87, REGIS 22: Reserve Sela Kay scored a game-high 15 points and the Polar Bears took a 41-12 halftime lead in an opener at Brunswick.

Bowdoin held Regis to one point in the fourth quarter.

COLBY-SAWYER 68, COLBY 65: The Chargers hit five straight free throws in the final 1:04 and edged the Mules in an opener at Brunswick.

BATES 68, JOHNSON & WALES 52: Taylor McVeigh had nine of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, when the Bobcats used an 23-7 run to win in Waterville.

FOOTBALL

BOWDOIN: Coach JB Wells won’t return next season. He took over the program in 2015 and compiled a 3-31 record, including 1-8 this season.

The victory this year against Bates snapped a 24-game losing streak.

