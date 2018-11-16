BASEBALL

World Series MVP Steve Pearce is staying with the Red Sox.

The journeyman first baseman agreed to a $6.25 million, one-year contract with Boston on Friday.

The 35-year-old Pearce was a free agent after completing a $12.5 million, two-year deal that he got from Toronto in December 2016. He earned an additional $150,000 bonus for his selection as World Series MVP. His new deal also includes award bonuses.

A major league nomad of 12 teams, Pearce was traded to Boston in late June. He played 50 games for the Red Sox, hitting five homers against the Yankees, three on Aug. 2.

He made his biggest impact in the postseason, batting .289 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

• Julio Rangel was hired by the Texas Rangers as pitching coach for new manager Chris Woodward.

Rangel will be with a big league staff for the first time after 12 years as a pitching instructor and coordinator at the minor league level with the Giants and Indians.

• The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Chris Young to pitching coach on Manager Gabe Kapler’s staff.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 3-0 loss to the Brampton Beast in Ontario.

The Beast pulled away with two third-period goals – Daniel Ciampini at 5:51 and Chris Martenet at 12:39.

David Pacan scored in the first period.

Mariners goalie Chris Nell made 43 saves.

GOLF

LPGA: Lexi Thompson shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to move to 12 under for the week, three shots clear of first-round leader Amy Olson (72) and Brittany Lincicome (71) at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

PGA: Charles Howell III was just as good on the tougher scoring course at Sea Island with another 64 to match the best 36-hole score of his career and build a three-shot lead in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

He is at 14-under 128, three shots ahead of Cameron Champ and Jason Gore.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matt Wallace shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead over Danny Willett (67), Jordan Smith (68) and Adrian Otaegui (68) at the World Tour Championship at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Alexander Zverev set up a semifinal with six-time champion Roger Federer by defeating John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3 at London.

Isner and Marin Cilic, who later lost 7-6 (7), 6-2 in a dead rubber against group winner Novak Djokovic, were eliminated by the result.

Five-time champion Djokovic will face Kevin Anderson in the other semifinal on Saturday.

GYMNASTICS

USA: Longtime USA Gymnastics chief operating officer Ron Galimore resigned, the latest high-profile departure for the embattled organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

