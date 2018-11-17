GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk scored less than three minutes into the game, and the Boston Bruins made that stand up for a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Karlsson scored his first career goal just 1:12 into the first period, in his fifth game since being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Nov. 9, and DeBrusk scored his eighth of the season at 2:45. DeBrusk has five goals in his last six games for Boston, which is 1-1-1 on a four-game trip.

Jake DeBrusk celebrates his first-period goal with Brad Marchand during the Bruins' 2-1 win Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Boston improved to 1-1-1 on a four-game road trip. Associated Press/Ross D. Franklin

Brad Richardson scored his sixth goal midway through the second period for the Coyotes, who are 2-4-1 since a five-game winning streak ended.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the Bruins after giving up six goals on 25 shots in a loss at Colorado on Wednesday. He is 9-3-2 in his career against the Coyotes.

The Coyotes went on a power play with 1:46 remaining and goalie Darcy Kuemper left the ice 20 seconds later, but Arizona could not score on the 6-on-4 advantage.

Halak saved a short-handed wrist shot by Michael Grabner on a 2-on-1 break two minutes into the second period. Grabner leads the league with four short-handed goals and the Coyotes lead the league with 10.

Kuemper made 20 saves in his seventh consecutive start while Antti Raanta deals with a lower-body injury. Kuemper is 0-3 in three career starts against Boston.

Arizona outshot Boston 32-22, the Bruins’ lowest shot total of the season. Boston had only three shots in the second period, the first coming with 5½ minutes remaining.

NOTES

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron did not play after being driven into the boards at Dallas on Friday. … The team learned Saturday that defenseman Zdeno Chara is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury at Colorado on Wednesday. Defensemen Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller and Urho Vaakanainen also are out with injuries.

