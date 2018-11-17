ORONO — Tyler Bridge scored five touchdowns and threw for another as Wells High steamrolled to another football state championship.

The Warriors jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the second quarter and coasted past Foxcroft Academy, 55-20, for the Class D championship Saturday night at Alfond Stadium.

Bridge, a senior halfback, and Payton MacKay, a junior fullback, combined to rush for nearly 400 yards. The Warriors finished 12-0, completing their second consecutive unbeaten season.

MacKay scored two touchdowns.

It was the 28th consecutive victory for Wells, and third straight state championship, including a 48-0 decision over Foxcroft last year. Wells won the Class C title in 2016.

Foxcroft finished 10-1.

Wells completely dominated the first half and led 34-7. The Warriors scored on four big plays and held the explosive Ponies in check until the final minute of the second quarter.

After being forced to punt on its first series, Wells scored on its second, with MacKay running in from the 24. Gary Andrews made it 7-0 with the PAT kick.

That was the score after the first quarter, but the Warriors scored three touchdowns in the first four minutes of the second to break it open.

Bridge scored on a 1-yard run with 11:14 left in the second quarter, following a 38-yard run by MacKay.

After forcing a punt, the Warriors struck again on a 58-yard run by Bridge down the right sideline. That made it 20-0 with 8:29 left in the second.

Then Brian Roberts intercepted a Matt Spooner pass, and Wells had the ball at the Ponies 42. On first down, Bridge took a handoff, pulled up and threw a long pass to MacKay, who was behind the Foxcroft defense. MacKay shook off a tackle at the 5 and went in to make it 26-0.

Bridge got his third touchdown of the first half on a 60-yard run with 3:13 left. A 2-point conversion pass made it 34-0.

Foxcroft answered with a 54-yard pass from Spooner to Logan Martin with 26 seconds remaining in the half.

Bridge rushed for 155 yards in the first half, while MacKay had 74.

Foxcroft was held to 20 rushing yards in the first half.

Mike Lowe can be contacted at 791-6422 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: MikeLowePPH

Share

< Previous

Next >