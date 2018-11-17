PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:47 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Saturday after blowing a big lead in the third period.

Cirelli outmuscled Wayne Simmonds and beat Calvin Pickard with a top-shelf wrist shot. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay opened a 5-1 lead 9:08 into the third on Brayden Point’s fifth goal in two games. But Philadelphia rallied behind two goals from Travis Konecny, and Simmonds tied it with 3:32 left in regulation, beating Louis Domingue while lying on his back.

The Lightning won for the sixth time in eight games. Adam Erne had a goal and two assists in his first career three-point game, and Point scored twice after he had a natural hat trick in Thursday’s 4-3 victory at Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row.

RED WINGS 3, DEVILS 2: Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and visiting Detroit won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha.

Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.

NOTES

BRUINS: With captain Zdeno Chara and veteran John Moore both sidelined because of lower body injuries, five of the six Boston defensemen who played in the season opener were out of the lineup Friday in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

“You lose guys through the course of the year, five or six – but not at the same time,” Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’ll be a challenge, no doubt, all at once.”

Chara left Wednesday’s game against Colorado with what appeared to be a knee injury and returned to Boston on Thursday for evaluation by team medical personnel. Charlie McAvoy (concussion), Brandon Carlo (upper body) and rookie Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) didn’t accompany the Bruins on the four-game trip, and Kevan Miller (hand) is practicing but isn’t yet ready to play.

Share

< Previous

Next >