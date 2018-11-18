WATERVILLE — Noah Tyson scored 24 points, all on 3-pointers, to lead Colby to a 115-79 victory against the University of Southern Maine in a men’s basketball game Sunday.

Tyson made seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping Colby (2-0) open a 63-36 lead. Matt Hanna finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Mules.

Jayon Pitts-Young led Southern Maine (2-1) with 22 points. Christian McCue added 18.

MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 63, BATES 52: Adam Richardson had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mariners (3-2) over the Bobcats (0-2) at Castine.

The Mariners posted a 38-25 second-half advantage, with Richardson scoring 14 points and hitting 10 free throws after halftime.

Andrew Snoddy scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and added three steals for Bates.

(10) KENTUCKY 92, VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE 82: Reserve Quade Green scored a season-high 17 points, including five in the final 1:30 to help Kentucky (3-1) hold off VMI (3-2) at Lexington, Kentucky.

(11) MICHIGAN STATE 101, TENNESSEE TECH 33: Nick Ward scored 23 points and Cassius Winston added 19 to lead Michigan State (3-1) over Tennessee Tech (0-5) at East Lansing, Michigan, tying the largest margin of victory in program history.

(12) KANSAS STATE 64, PENN 48: Dean Wade scored 17 points and Kansas State (4-0) overcame an early deficit to beat Penn (4-1) at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

(18) MICHIGAN 66, PROVIDENCE 47: Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead Michigan (5-0) over Providence (3-2) at Uncasville, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) OREGON 102, BUFFALO 82: Sabrina Ionescu had her 12th career triple-double, Ruthy Hebard added 25 points and Oregon (4-0) cruised past Buffalo (2-1) at Eugene, Oregon.

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 110, COPPIN STATE 38: Teaira McCowan scored 23 points to lead seven players in double figures as Mississippi State (4-0) routed Coppin State (0-4) at Starkville, Mississippi.

(9) MARYLAND 85, (10) SOUTH CAROLINA 61: Stephanie Jones scored 18 points, and Channise Lewis had 10 points and a career-high 12 assists to lead Maryland (4-0) over South Carolina (2-1) at Columbia, South Carolina.

(12) TENNESSEE 96, FLORIDA A&M 31: Meme Jackson scored 19 points and Rennia Davis had a double-double to lead Tennessee (3-0) over Florida A&M (0-3) at Knoxville, Tennessee.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 3, BOWDOIN 2: Lauren Kelin scored 2:40 into overtime to lift the Mules (2-0 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (0-2) at Brunswick.

Izzi Stoddard of Bowdoin and Tess Dupre of Colby traded early power-play goals, and Brooke Solomon scored to put Bowdoin ahead 2-1 with three minutes left in the first period.

Carly Thomas forced overtime with an unassisted goal for Colby with four minutes left in regulation.

Nina Prunster of Colby and Dani Marquez of Bowdoin each recorded 25 saves.

Share

< Previous