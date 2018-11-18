RALEIGH, N.C. — Justin Williams and Micheal Ferland scored in the game’s first 30 seconds and the Carolina Hurricanes held on for a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Curtis McElhinney made 33 saves for Carolina.

Carolina’s two-goal outburst in the first half-minute is tied for fifth-fastest in NHL history.

Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the season late in the first period for New Jersey. Cory Schneider finished with 20 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 3, WILD 1: Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad scored first-period goals, Corey Crawford made 39 saves and Chicago won at home.

Dominik Kahun added an empty-netter with 58.5 second left as the Blackhawks improved to 2-2-2 under Coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6. Patrick Kane had two assists for Chicago, which is 2-0-1 in its last three games.

STARS 6, ISLANDERS 2: Esa Lindell scored twice during a four-goal second period for visiting Dallas.

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, Tyler Seguin contributed a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars. Jamie Benn recorded three assists, Jason Spezza had two to reach 900 points in his career, and Ben Bishop stopped 37 shots.

Anthony Beauvillier and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who lost in regulation for just the third time in 12 games (7-3-2). Thomas Greiss was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots in the first 7:08 of the second period.

