BANGOR — The University of Maine football team has earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Black Bears will play the winner of the Jacksonville State-East Tennessee State first-round game in Orono on Dec. 1. It will mark the first NCAA football playoff appearance for Maine since 2013.

Players and coaches gathered at the Sea Dog Brewing Co. in Bangor to watch as the playoff seeding was unveiled on a national broadcast.

Twenty-four teams made the tournament, and eight received first-round byes. Maine is seeded seventh.

Maine won the Colonial Athletic Association championship with its 27-26 win over Elon on Saturday. That gave the Black Bears a 7-1 record in the CAA, 8-3 overall.

Maine was 5-0 against teams that were nationally ranked at the time of their game.

In 2013, when Maine last won the CAA title, the Black Bears were seeded fifth and ended up losing a second-round playoff game at home to New Hampshire.

Six teams from the CAA made the playoffs, with Maine being the only seeded team.

