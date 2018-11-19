NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired left-hander James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Justus Sheffield and two other prospects Monday.

Sheffield was ranked the top player in the Yankees’ farm system, according to the Baseball America publication. The other prospects are right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.

Paxton, who turned 30 on Nov. 6, went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts last season, including a May 8 no-hitter at Toronto. He joins a rotation projected to include right-handers Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka, and left-hander CC Sabathia.

Paxton made $4.9 million last season and is eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

HALL OF FAME: Career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay are among 20 new candidates on the ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez.

Left-hander Andy Pettitte, and infielders Todd Helton, Michael Young and Miguel Tejada also are among the newcomers on the ballot.

Steroids-tainted stars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds each appear on the ballot for the seventh time. Clemens rose to 57.3 percent in the 2018 ballot but fell 75 votes short of the 75 percent needed, and Bonds was 79 votes shy at 56.4 percent. Martinez was 20 votes short at 70.4 percent, Mike Mussina at 63.5 percent and Curt Schilling at 51.2 percent.

INDIANS: Cleveland will rock red jerseys next season for the first time since the 1970s.

The team unveiled a new alternate home jersey. It’s a red top scripted with “Indians” on the front that Cleveland occasionally will wear for home games in 2019. The Indians last wore red jerseys from 1975-77, when they wore red pants that won’t be making a comeback.

Next season, for the first time in 70 years, the Indians won’t have the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms. The club has been phasing out the highly debated caricature for years before striking an agreement with Major League Baseball to discontinue using it on uniforms. The Indians will continue to sell “Wahoo” merchandise at their team shop.

BREWERS: Milwaukee rounded out Manager Craig Counsell’s staff, bringing in Steve Karsay as bullpen coach to work with new pitching coach Chris Hook.

Hook was promoted from pitching coordinator following 11 seasons in Milwaukee’s minor league system as an instructor. He’ll be joined by Karsay, an 11-year major league veteran who spent the past three seasons as pitching coach at Triple-A Columbus in Cleveland’s system. Karsay worked with Indians starters Michael Clevinger and Shane Bieber.

Milwaukee also added Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines spent one season as assistant hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs.

INDIANS-RAYS: Cleveland acquired right-hander Chih-Wei Hu in a trade with Tampa Bay for infielder Gionti Turner.

Hu, 25, made just five relief appearances with the Rays in 2018. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Durham, where he went 5-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 24 games, including 19 starts.

REDS: New manager David Bell added a pair of coaches to his staff, hiring J.R. House as the third-base and catching coach, and Donnie Ecker as assistant hitting coach.

They join pitching coach Derek Johnson and hitting coach Turner Ward.

NATIONALS: Catcher Kurt Suzuki is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract, a deal pending a successful physical.

Suzuki, 35, would get $4 million next year and $6 million in 2020, up from $3.5 million last season, his second with Atlanta.

