Mainers are waking up to another pre-Thanksgiving snow storm that is creating slippery driving conditions for the morning commute.

Snow began falling overnight across the area and is expected to pick up in intensity throughout the day. The snow-covered roads and reduced visibility has prompted many schools and businesses to close for the day.

The National Weather Service predicts most of southern and central Maine will see 4 to 6 inches by the time the snow tapers off tonight. The rest of the state will see smaller amounts of snow, according to the weather service.

Snow could be heavy at times on Tuesday, with bands of snow producing 1 inch per hour during the middle of the day. Tuesday’s snow will be followed by an arctic front with snow squalls that will move into the area Wednesday, bringing with it frigid temperatures and windy conditions for Thanksgiving.

The weather service reported 2.7 inches of snow had fallen at its office in Gray by 7:40 a.m. Other early snow totals include 2.2 inches at the Portland International Jetport, 2 inches in Hollis, 1.7 inches in Naples and a half-inch in Scarborough.

Many schools have canceled classes for the day, but Portland and South Portland officials announced that school would be open in those cities. District and superior courts in southern Maine are closed for the day.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike.

One lane was closed and traffic was slow near mile 55 southbound on the turnpike in Falmouth around 7:30 a.m. because of a car that slid off the road. State Police were on scene, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

This story will be updated.

