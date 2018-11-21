ICE is imprisoning 44,000 people, which is more than what Congress has provided funding for. Where is this money coming from? Why are so many people imprisoned? This is outrageous.

I’d love an explanation as to why it’s OK for a president to use the military for purely political purposes. The 5,000 troops that have been sent to the U.S.-Mexico border are going to miss the Thanksgiving holiday with their families for what? A political stunt? We’re throwing millions of taxpayer dollars in the toilet, because Trump is afraid of migrants, who are fleeing for their lives? (Not to mention the fact that they are weeks away from even reaching the border). This entire charade is a disgrace.

Whitaker has got to go as attorney general. He’s a partisan hack and has not been confirmed by the Senate. Trump is conducting a Saturday night massacre in slow motion. Now would be a swell time to pass legislation to protect the Mueller investigation.

Erin Donovan

Portland

