WATERVILLE — A local woman was issued a citation for making an illegal turn Wednesday in a median strip on Interstate 95, resulting in a rollover crash that destroyed her car and caused her dog to run off.

Judy Maheu, 61, of Waterville was making a left turn about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday into the median near mile marker 127, Maine State Police Trooper Joe Chretien said.

Maheu applied her brakes and the vehicle behind her, a commercial pickup truck carrying heavy equipment, rear-ended her 2004 Buick, Chretien said. The collision launched Maheu’s car into the air, causing it to roll over and come to rest on an embankment.

“Those cross-overs are for emergency vehicles, the (Department of Transportation) and people working on the road. They are strictly authorized for those vehicles only,” Chretien said.

Maheu was treated at the scene for minor injuries. During the crash, Maheu’s dog, Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix, ran off and as of Wednesday night had not been found.

“She is my best friend,” Maheu said Wednesday. “She loves me endlessly. She will be terrified until she gets reunited with me. She’s just the sweetest little dog ever.”

Chretien said the crash should serve as a warning to drivers to refrain from using the median strip on the interstate.

“Emergency vehicles depend on those cross-overs,” he said. “If I need to come through there to get to an accident or something, the last thing I’m looking for is another vehicle coming through there.”

