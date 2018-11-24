Reading the articles since election day, concerning ranked choice voting amid all the confusion and supposed problems it creates, I had a moment of clarity. Rare for a person my age (68) but still a moment.

In the “good old days,” you had one vote and no one wanted to write theirs. Perhaps that is why we’re struck in a two-party system that can’t seen to get anything done.

With ranked choice, you can vote for who you want and then who you’ll accept if your candidate falls short.

Ranked choice is not a “Yes” or “No” question. It’s a “Yes” and “No” situation. “Yes” you can vote for the candidate of your choice and “No,” your vote is not wasted.

Steven Ross

South Portland

